ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man accused of multiple homicides in St. Louis County and St. Louis City was arrested and charged for two of the deadly shootings.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Perez Reed, who turns 26 on November 10, with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.

Investigators say Reed shot a person multiple times in the chest on Sept. 12 in St. Louis County. Police didn't release the exact address for this shooting. That victim was left with serious injuries and a permanent disability.

Reed is also accused of shooting Marnay Haynes, 16, at least two times in a "distinctive manner," killing her in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive on Sept. 13. Three days later, police said Reed shot a 28-year-old woman in the face in the 4500 block of Adelaide. She was survived the shooting but was unable to speak to detectives.

Within two hours, detectives in north St. Louis linked the suspected serial killer to another woman's death -- 49-year-old Pamela Abercrombie. She was found wounded lying on the sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Florissant. She died at the hospital.

Reed is also suspected in the murder of 24-year-old Casey Ross, who was found fatally shot in a vacant lot near the intersection of 15th and Mullanphy just after 12 p.m. on Sept. 19. On Sept. 26, detectives identified a familiar distinctive manner while investigating the shooting death of Lester Robinson. The shooting had similarities to the Haynes' murder.

Two city homicides, killing in Jennings are connected, police say The killing of a teen in Jennings, Mo. and two homicides in St. Louis City are related, police tell News 4.

Officers found shell casings at the three scenes matching the .40 caliber that was on his person when he was arrested. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said the handgun also matched casings from multiple St. Louis City homicides. Monday morning, St. Louis City detectives will apply charges of two counts of murder and armed criminal action for the crimes that occurred in the city.

An FBI task force arrested Reed. He's being held in federal detention. Should he be transferred to St. Louis County, his bond will be $2 million, cash only.

St. Louis County, St. Louis City and the FBI will host a press conference on Monday at 2 p.m. with more details. News 4 will stream the conference live and update this story.

