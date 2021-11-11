ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thieves smashing into and stealing cars, deadly drag racing and more. Law enforcement across St. Louis have their hands full when it comes to keeping the streets safe.
Some of those, charged with protecting us, don't have the skills to do so. Now, The St. Louis City Sheriff's Department is trying to change that. Residents and downtown visitors said they're all for it.
"Anything we can do to make it safe so everybody can feel good going from the game, especially when it's late at night," Cole McCollum said.
McCollum was attending the Blues home game Thursday night with his brother, Ryan. They both said they're always nervous about crime when they come downtown.
With thousands on downtown streets before and after Blues games, police presence is a top priority. That's what St. Louis City Sheriff Vernon Betts said he is trying to accomplish.
"The whole objective is for us to get the same training and be able to provide the city of St. Louis with the same quality of deputy that exists everywhere else in Missouri," Betts said.
Right now, the city's sheriff department lacks the Peace Officer Standards and Training certification. Nearly every law enforcement agency across the country holds this certification, and it's something Sheriff Betts campaigned for while he was running for his position.
"Now that we're doing details on Washington Street, we're doing the detail on the Metro Link, these guys need to have as high a level of training as we can possibly get, and that's what we're getting with this POST certification," Betts said.
Other downtown visitors said they're on board for increased police presence and additional training.
"Anything they can do to make it safer and better for us, because we work and pay for this stuff," Ryan McCollum said.
City leaders said increased police presence downtown in recent months has helped keep wild behavior down, but these Blues fans still want to see more.
"I'd like to see the police protect the parking lots, keep an eye on it, patrol it," Michael Bishoff said.
Bishoff has had Blues season tickets since the 1980s. He said he's still nervous sometimes about coming downtown, especially parking.
"Just a presence. More visibility, because all you see is where they're directing traffic," Cole McCollum said.
Betts said every one of his deputies will be going through this training, but it's a lengthy process. The first 25 deputies will be POST certified by the beginning of next year. Then there's about 140 more to go while the department is actively trying to hire more deputies.
