ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City Democrats are calling for the public's help on policy changes in the wake of continued injustices against the black community.
Officials say they don't want the momentum to stop with the peaceful protests and view this moment as an opportunity for substantive change.
In an afternoon news conference Wednesday, leaders talked about formalizing a five point plan to address policy changes and financial allocations within divisions of law enforcement-
The plan includes defunding the police department, not allowing officers with a history of using excessive force to continue using force on suspects, the closing of The Workhouse, freeing political prisoners, and allocating money toward neglected areas in both north and south city.
"We know we want to live in a community where there are police officers that are there to protect and serve us. We want to live in a community where officers culturally know the neighborhoods they are to represent. We are not saying that we want to abolish the police,” said Ward 5 Alderperson Rasheen Aldridge. “What we're saying is that we want some of those funds be reallocated into our communities, back into social services, so we can build strong communities within our neighborhoods."
There is the site where they're asking for public input. Click here to vote on what points of the plan you like or don’t like.
