St. Louis City COVID-19 count by zip code

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mayor Lyda Krewson's office released a breakdown of the number of cases in St. Louis City by zip code.
The data shows there is a higher concentration of cases on the city's north-side.
There are roughly 23 zip codes with a confirmed case and several cases have not yet been categorized by zip code.
Krewson announced last week there were cases in every zip code in the city and cases are expected to double every two days. Zip codes 63115 and 63116 have more cases than any zip code.
The data also shows the novel coronavirus affects all age groups, but the age group with the most cases is 60-69.
St. Louis City trails only St. Louis County in case count in the state of Missouri.
For more information on the COVID-19 and safety guidelines, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus. The City of St. Louis Department of Health number is 314-657-1499 or visit the city's website at stlouis-mo.gov to learn more.
