ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City's court will have an in-person jury for the first time in more than year.
The court hasn't had any jury trials since the pandemic hit Missouri out of public health precautions. Presiding Judge Michael Stelzer talked with the city's health department director and both agreed to move the court to Phase Two.
The court scheduled its first jury trial for Monday, March 19. The courtroom will only be open for jurors and parties involved in the case.
“We are encouraged to get this area of the judicial process moving again but are proceeding with caution," Judge Stelzer said. "{Advancing through operational phases depends on all of us taking responsibility for our health and that of others as we work to become COVID-free.”
