Stay Strong St. Louis coronavirus pandemic generic

A "Stay Strong St. Louis" sign can be seen on both ends of the Stifle Theater in downtown St. Louis on Market Street. 

 Sara Bannoura
Download the KMOV Streaming App on your connected TV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City and County leaders will announce new health orders on Friday following the CDC's new mask guidance.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones and the city's acting health director will make the announcement Friday morning. The new joint health orders come after the CDC said fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors. Read more about the story here

The joint press conference is set for 11:30 a.m. Download the KMOV News App to watch it live. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.