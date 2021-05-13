ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City and County leaders will announce new health orders on Friday following the CDC's new mask guidance.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones and the city's acting health director will make the announcement Friday morning. The new joint health orders come after the CDC said fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors. Read more about the story here.
The city and county order is expected to align with the CDC's guidelines, allowing fully vaccinated people to go without a mask in most places. The order will go into effect upon the announcement.
As of Thursday, 25.8% of the city's population is fully vaccinated and 32.9% of the county's population have completed their vaccination.
The joint press conference is set for 11:30 a.m. Download the KMOV News App to watch it live.
