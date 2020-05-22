ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City and County officials are urging residents to continue to practice social distancing guidelines this Memorial Day weekend.
“The virus is still here and we have no cure and no treatment, so the message is to exercise caution, we know people have been locked up in their homes for a couple of months now,” said Cara Spencer, Alderwoman 20th Ward.
This weekend for many kicks off the start of the summer, but thousands had to cancel their annual plans.
“Typically over the Memorial Day is the Indy 500 and my fiancé is from Indiana and it’s a really big deal, they’re not doing anything this year,” said Maura Baker.
City and county leaders say with many cancelling trip plans they’re expecting people to visit local parks this weekend.
“The city will be enforcing those orders to make sure that we’re not having gatherings of more than 10 people in one place, we want people to exercise that social distancing,” Spencer said.
News 4 reported last month large gatherings were seen at local parks during stay-at-home orders.
“We’ll be out looking for that and taking calls to make sure people are exercising caution,” said Spencer.
In an effort to continue enforcing social distancing, both the city and the county are restricting access to park grills, gazebos, restrooms, community recreational areas and gatherings larger than 10 people.
Spencer says the next few weeks are crucial for people to follow the guidelines to prevent another stay at home order.
“If those numbers spike back up which they will, if we don’t exercise caution, we’ll have to shut things down again and that will be disastrous for everyone," Spencer said.
News 4 checked with police and they tell us like any holiday they will have increased patrols out over the weekend.
If you see someone violating social distancing guidelines hotline information is below.
In St. Louis City, click here to make a report.
And in St. Louis County, click here.
