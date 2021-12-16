ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officials in St. Louis City and County may have to decide on expanding qualifications for residents to receive a gift card for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen decided in September to allocate $1.25 million for a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program in the form of gift cards. City officials stated Thursday that the health department purchased more than 7,000 cards, which amounts to more than $700,000 since each gift card is worth $100.
As for St. Louis County, the council decided on allocating $875,000 for a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. Only $262,000 has been spent so far, according to health officials.
"As long as people keep getting these gift cards, we will keep buying them until the money runs out," St. Louis County Department of Public Health Director of Communications, Christopher Ave, said. "We don't want to spend all the money on cards that will never be used."
Ave said the county council can decide what to do with the remaining money if it isn't spent.
St. Louis City is coming around to changing qualifications.
"During that evaluation, they could identify new strategies we'll want to implement and including booster doses in the incentive gift card program may be one of those strategies," St. Louis Health Department Health Service Manager, Justen Hauser, said. "The majority of our recent clinics have been very popular."
Data is still being tallied on how many cards have been given out. The language in the American Rescue Plan Act gives governments until 2026 to use federal COVID-19 funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.