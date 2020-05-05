ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced Tuesday that public health restrictions in St. Louis City and St. Louis County would begin to be reduced starting on Monday, May 18.
Detailed and industry-specific guidance will be provided by the end of the week.
As things reopen, both municipalities will stress maintaining social distancing practices including wearing a mask, avoiding large crowds, and staying home when possible.
Officials promised more details on the reopening plans soon.
