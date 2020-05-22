ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Friday said gyms will be allowed to open on June 15, echoing an announcement Sam Page made in St. Louis County Friday morning.
The mayor said gyms, yoga studios and similar businesses are among the last major industry groups to reopen, given the nature of the businesses.
The Zoo, Botanical Gardens, Science Center and other St. Louis attractions will have to submit their operating plan to the city's health department for approval. The earliest they'll be allowed to open is June 8.
Earlier in the week, Krewson said summer camps will be able to open on June 1, if they're prepared. Krewson said she has heard many won't open until later in the month. Pools in the city and county are on the same time frame, but leaders have said some will delay reopening due to a lifeguard shortage.
