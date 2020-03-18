ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mayor Lyda Krewson announced there is a second presumptive positive case of coronavirus in St. Louis City.
Krewson tweeted that there is reason to believe that in this case there could be community exposure as the person continued to go to work while exhibiting symptoms.
Krewson's office said the person is middle aged and traveled recently.
"While we still don't have any detected signs of community transmission at this time, this case underscores the importance of what our healthcare professionals have been telling us," Krewson said. "If you have any cold or flu-like symptoms, don't go to work and seek medical attention."
Late last night, @STLCityGov and @CityofSTLDOH received word of a 2nd presumptive positive case of #COVID19 in the City. With this case, there's reason to believe there is community exposure. This individual continued to go to work in the City while exhibiting symptoms.— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) March 18, 2020
Kreson said the Department of Health was now making sure this person is following self-quarantine protocols and will work to contact anyone who may have been exposed.
The first case in the city was reported Monday. It is a SLU student who recently traveled abroad. Krewson said that person quarantined and didn't expose anyone else.
Read more about the first case in St. Louis City here.
