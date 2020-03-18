Lyda Krewson

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson speaks to reporters in St. Louis County Tuesday.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mayor Lyda Krewson announced there is a second presumptive positive case of coronavirus in St. Louis City. 

Krewson tweeted that there is reason to believe that in this case there could be community exposure as the person continued to go to work while exhibiting symptoms. 

Krewson's office said the person is middle aged and traveled recently. 

"While we still don't have any detected signs of community transmission at this time, this case underscores the importance of what our healthcare professionals have been telling us," Krewson said. "If you have any cold or flu-like symptoms, don't go to work and seek medical attention."

Kreson said the Department of Health was now making sure this person is following self-quarantine protocols and will work to contact anyone who may have been exposed. 

The first case in the city was reported Monday. It is a SLU student who recently traveled abroad. Krewson said that person quarantined and didn't expose anyone else. 

Read more about the first case in St. Louis City here.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.