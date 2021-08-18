ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis announced Wednesday that civil service city employees must get vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly.

Nearly six thousand Civil Service employees will be required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15 or get tested on a weekly basis.

“St. Louis is joining the ranks of major public and private sector employers across the country who are requiring vaccination to protect public health,” said Mayor Tishaura Jones. “By encouraging vaccinations, we help keep our hospitals running, protect our children, and save lives.”

The city joins the growing number of cities requiring vaccinations for its employees, like Denver, New York City, and Kansas City.

Employees who get fully vaccinated before Oct. 15 will be eligible for the city's employee vaccine incentive program.