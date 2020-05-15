ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - On Monday, bars in St. Louis City will be able to reopen with restrictions. Bars in St. Louis County still have to remain closed.
Local favorite itap says their business will look different Monday as employees implement several safety measures.
“It’s been hard, we are a social-based business,” Sarah Fortune, itap'd Director of Sales told News 4.
Itap is taking a number of precaution to keep its employees and customers safe. When it reopens Monday, there will be no table service and no bar seating, drinks will be served in a single-serve cup, and there will be hand sanitizer throughout the bar.
Employees will also be wearing masks and customers are asked to bring their own.
“Obviously while you’re enjoying a beer you will have to remove your mask, so there’s a little bit of a contradiction just in that, but we do encourage everyone to come with their masks on, and if they’re interacting with anyone put the mask back on,” Fortune said.
Itap has several locations across Missouri but not all will be able to reopen Monday. Just like St. Louis County, Columbia, Mo. has also opted not to reopen bars just yet.
“It should be merit-based,” Fortune suggested. “We need to make sure that no one is opening just because they have the green light and that people aren’t being held back if they’ve really taken a lot of time and energy to develop plans.”
Itap has received federal funding but the business, like so many others, is struggling. Fortune said it has only hit about five percent of its normal sales. If you want to support itap but don’t feel comfortable going to a bar, you can buy beer to-go online.
