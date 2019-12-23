ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Therapists will be barred from trying to change the sexual orientation of LGBTQ minors in St. Louis under legislation that Mayor Lyda Krewson signed Monday.
St. Louis will be one of the few cities in Missouri to ban conversion therapy. Columbia and Kansas City have passed similar bans.
The American Psychological Association opposes so-called gay conversion therapy, saying it doesn't work and can cause harm.
A statewide ban proposal failed in Jefferson City earlier this year.
