ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis City is asking schools to develop plans for a return of medium to high-contact youth sports.
Since September 9, competition and practice for low level contact sports such as swimming, tennis and track have been allowed but teams participating in high contact sports are limited to practice.
The city says schools must submit a testing plan for each sport to the health department, and also submit a plan for how they would play and practice safely. Once the plans are approved, schools would be able to compete in high and medium contact sports.
Athletic directors from the St. Louis Public Schools will be meeting with City Health Director, Dr. Fredrick Echols, Monday, to discuss the changes.
The changes come shortly after St. Louis County eased some youth sports restrictions, but limits on high-contact sports remain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.