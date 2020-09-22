ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis City is asking for a huge lump some to help small businesses struggling during the pandemic.
In a special committee meeting Tuesday, there will be a request to get $1 million more in CARES Act funding. Board of Aldermen Lewis Reed is expected to formally make the request during the 10 a.m. meeting.
The money will go to helping small businesses in the city. Reed said the money is critical to help some of these businesses stay afloat.
So far, the St. Louis Development Corporation has received more than 1,400 applications for the $5,000 small business grants, but the organization only has enough funds to help 800 businesses. The additional money will go to helping 200 more small businesses.
