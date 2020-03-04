ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of St Louis is using new technology to target crime on what's become a dangerous road.
The city has secured a plan to install cameras along North Broadway in an attempt to combat crime.
The technology, which will help police track violators will be focused from Interstate 70 to Halls Ferry Road.This is in the heart of north city's Baden neighborhood.
