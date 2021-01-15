ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The old Jefferson Arms hotel in downtown St. Louis is getting an upgrade.
The city has approved a plan to redevelop the building with a catch: Two years worth of taxes on the building must be paid before the deal becomes official and work can begin.
The historic building has become an eyesore after sitting vacant since 2006.
It opened in 1904 as a 13-story hotel then it was converted into apartments in the 1970s. A Dallas-based developer aims to turn it into a hotel once again with apartments and business space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.