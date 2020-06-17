ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City has approved a five-year, $6 million contract for body and dash cameras for St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers.
Today, Mayor Lyda Krewson, President of the Board of Alderman Lewis Reed, and Comptroller Darlene Green voted unanimously to approve the contract during a Board of Estimate and Apportionment meeting via Zoom.
The contract was signed by Judge Edwards and Police Chief Hayden prior to the meeting.
St. Louis Police Officers Association's President Jay Schroeder also had no objection with the contract, Krewson said.
Within the next 30 days or so, the body worn and dash cameras will be implemented, Mayor Krewson said.
Today, we take an important step toward promoting transparency and accountability, and strengthening trust between the community and law enforcement.We've approved a five year, nearly $6M contract to outfit @SLMPD officers with body & in-car cameras.— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) June 17, 2020
"After the death of George Floyd, we will finally have body cameras in the City of St. Louis," said President Reed.
🚨 BIG NEWS 🚨 After years of pushing, we can FINALLY say that the @SLMPD officers will be wearing body cameras. The Board of Estimate & Apportionment voted unanimously to move forward with @BodyWorn cameras.— Lewis E. Reed (@PresReed) June 17, 2020
Last week, 30 body cameras rolled out for St. Louis City Sheriff's deputies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.