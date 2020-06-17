ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City has approved a five-year, $6 million contract for body and dash cameras for St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers.

Today, Mayor Lyda Krewson, President of the Board of Alderman Lewis Reed, and Comptroller Darlene Green voted unanimously to approve the contract during a Board of Estimate and Apportionment meeting via Zoom.

The contract was signed by Judge Edwards and Police Chief Hayden prior to the meeting.

St. Louis Police Officers Association's President Jay Schroeder also had no objection with the contract, Krewson said.

Within the next 30 days or so, the body worn and dash cameras will be implemented, Mayor Krewson said.

"After the death of George Floyd, we will finally have body cameras in the City of St. Louis," said President Reed.

Last week, 30 body cameras rolled out for St. Louis City Sheriff's deputies.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.