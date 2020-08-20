ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In the face of the ongoing pandemic, the City of St. Louis is working to deliver another round of housing assistance.
A panel voted to approve $2 million more in federal funds to will help people pay rent and mortgage.
The money is in addition to the already $5.4 million that was provided in July.
Applicants must be able to provide proof financial hardship.
Evictions in the city have also been frozen until September.
