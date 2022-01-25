St. Louis City and Fire Department tackle vacant building concerns

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Dotted across every neighborhood in St. Louis area vacant buildings. Some need a bit of TLC, others are missing their roofs and some of the walls.

There are more than 10,000 vacant buildings in the City of St. Louis and each presents a challenge for residents, city leaders and first responders.

“The city’s got to start knocking some of these down, that’s all there is to it,” said St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson. He is calling for action after the department lost one of their own this month. Firefighter Ben Polson was killed while responding to a fire at a long vacant building in north St. Louis.

Jenkerson says in the meantime, their department is taking new efforts to protect first responders. They are working on a new database system that would rank vacant houses when firefighters get to a scene. It would be accessible via the computers installed in all of their fire trucks.

“Type 1 would be absolutely no entry. It’s missing a back wall, the roof’s gone, very unstable building. Type 2 would be it’s got all four walls, someone could possible go in there and stay warm. We’re going to go in, take a quick look but we’re not sticking around,” explained Jenkerson.

He says the new system is necessary as about 40 percent of their calls are for fires at vacant buildings.

“We’re really treading water with vacancy,” said Laura Ginn, the vacancy strategist for the St. Louis Development Corporation

Ginn says they are able to demolish between 600-700 buildings per year. That’s just a small percentage of the problem. Less than 2,000 of the vacant buildings are owned by the city, the vast majority are privately owned.

To demolish a privately owned building there is a list of requirements, including being vacant for at least six months and structural issues like back walls missing or no roof.

“They have to be structurally condemned and a risk to surrounding residents and then the Building Division could warrant a demolition on that property. A notice gets sent to that property owner, they have about 10 days to respond, if there’s no response then we’re able to move forward,” said Ginn.

Right now there are 1,600 structurally condemned properties that could be demolished. But the next challenge is funding. It costs between $8,000-14,000 to demolish a property. It also can take up to a year to fully demolish, due to a process of putting it out for bid, contracts, and addressing safety and environmental aspects.

“Everyone wants to jump to demolition, it’s kind of the easiest thing to picture. A building’s a problem, lets remove it. But the reality is a lot of these properties are salvageable , if not now, later. And we could be doing a lot to improve safety by just stabilizing the structures, keeping water out, and keeping people out,” said Ginn.

She explained it’s a balancing act. A balancing act that costs a lot of money.

Right now there are millions in federal funds from COVID-19 relief money that can possibly be used for additional demolition as well as possible funds from the Rams settlement. Ginn said the amount of money to really make a difference is $120 million over the next five years.

“We need funding for demolition, we need funding for stabilization, we need funding to maintain the properties, and we need the staff and the data to do that well,” she explained.