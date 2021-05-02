ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City and St. Louis County will align their public health orders and begin easing back on some restrictions including capacity limitations and masks.
According to the St. Louis County Department of Health, the new guidelines under what is called the Reopen STL Order, will go into effect Monday May 3 at 8 a.m. The City of St. Louis’ public health order will mirror it.
Mayor Tishaura Jones and County Executive Sam Page will hold a joint press conference at 8:30 a.m. to make the announcement on new health orders "that align the City and County's policies around COVID-19." Make sure you download our KMOV App to watch live.
“The intent of this Reopen STL order is to recognize with the increasing rate of vaccinated St. Louis County residents, especially among the elderly, the plateauing of the rate of new infections and capacity for the hospitals to quickly adapt for a surge of new cases, that many restrictive measures can now be lifted,” the county order reads.
According to the new public health order, businesses and restaurants can increase capacity from the previous 50% to 100% as long as social distancing guidelines can still be met.
“100% is a bit misleading, there’s still six foot table rules,” explained Adam Tilford of Mission Taco Joint. “It’ll probably get us to 75-80%.
Mission Taco Joint has locations in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County and Kansas City and for the last year they have been dealing with varying restrictions based on the location. Now at least the city and county will be uniform. Tilford was one of several restaurant owners on the advisory board that helped St. Louis County shape the guidelines.
“I was on the county advisory board and they’re trying to protect the general public, I’m trying to protect my staff at this point. I’m looking at it from different eyes, what is the best thing for our staff both for their health and for their financial wellbeing and it’s a really fine line on what to do,” said Tilford.
But while some restaurants in St. Louis City and County are ready to reopen fully, others aren’t. “It’s way too soon I think, but I understand people wanting to. They don’t want to lose their livelihoods, everything, it’s a desperate situation,” said Richard Rodriguez, the owner of Yaqui’s on Cherokee Street.
He plans to keep his dining room closed, likely through summer, saying he’s worried about the rising cases among young people who are his primary customers.
News4 has been asking for weeks what metrics the city and county health departments were looking at to help make decisions on when to loosen restrictions. The city uses new case numbers, new and total hospitalizations and positivity rate to decide. Currently the positivity rate in St. Louis City is 7%, their goal is 5% and there's an average of 36 new confirmed cases, that goal is fewer than 35.
In St. Louis County, they have continuously said there are a number of metrics they watch. Their current positivity rate is 5.5% with an average of 141 new cases per day. They previously said that number needed to reach below 100.
In addition to the easing of capacity restrictions, the new public health orders align mask requirements with the latest CDC guidelines. Masks must still be worn by vaccinated and unvaccinated people inside any business or public place, schools, gyms and outdoors when social distancing is not possible. But masks are not required by vaccinated or unvaccinated people when outdoors and socially distanced. The order also adds if someone is fully vaccinated they do not need to wear a mask when attending small outdoor gatherings or when eating and drinking at outdoor establishments.
