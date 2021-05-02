ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City and County officials plan to join forces in the fight against COVID-19.
Mayor Tishaura Jones and County Executive Sam Page will hold a joint press conference Monday morning to announce new health orders "that align the City and County's policies around COVID-19."
The conference is set to start at 8:30 a.m. Make sure you download our KMOV App to watch live.
