ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new bill was introduced Thursday to stop St. Louis City from reducing its number of wards.
Back in 2012, St. city voters gave the go-ahead to minimize the number of wards from 28 to 14 but it hasn't happened. The Board of Alderman must submit new boundary lines by the end of this year.
Now, Alderman John Collins-Muhammad has introduced a new bill to keep the number of wards at 28. He's asking for a city-wide vote on the measure in the August 2022 primary.
A similar proposal was vetoed four months ago by former Mayor Lyda Krewson. Opponents of the reduction argue it will result in fewer Black elected officials.
