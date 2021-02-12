ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis is offering a warming bus and adding more shelter beds for those in need with the frigid temperatures.
Local shelters are adding more beds and supplies as cold temperatures linger in the area but the pandemic has added more challenge to places like the Salvation Army.
"It's been really challenging to keep the number of beds we have open because of COVID-19," LaKeysha Fields with the Salvation Army said. "We know a lot of partner overflows haven't been able to open because of COVID-19 so we're very happy to keep overflow shelter open even if it is at reduced capacity this year."
To access an emergency shelter, per the city:
- Call United Way 211
- Go to the St. Patrick Center Welcome Center (800 N. Tucker) between 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Meet at the warming buses located at the intersection of 13th and Chestnut between 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- If an Emergency Call 911
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.