St. Louis City 7-Day COVID cases average tripled this month, officials say

ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Health officials in St. Louis City reported a huge increase in daily COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
In December, the seven-day case average has tripled up to more than 150 cases per day. In addition, reports show there is an upward curve of people getting tested for the virus. As of Wednesday, 14.3 percent people have been tested with preliminary data showing it as high as 25 percent.
“These trends are alarming, especially when we know the actual numbers may be higher, as many people have the disease asymptomatically and others are not getting tested,” says Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, Director of Health for the City of St. Louis. “In order to turn these trends around it’s important that we focus on the proven successful mitigation measures that have been emphasized throughout the pandemic.”
The Department of Health encourages everyone to use all the tools available to prevent transmission of the virus, including:
- Getting your vaccine or booster if eligible at various testing locations
- Correctly wear a mask when indoors
- Stay 6 feet apart
- Wash your hands often with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer if soap and water is not available
- Limit the number and size of social gatherings
