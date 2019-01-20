ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some braved the cold this weekend to get a peek at a national icon.
Eagle days at the old Chain of Rocks Bridge wrapped up Sunday.
Everyone from avid bird watchers to kids got the chance to see bald eagles in their natural habitat.
People flock from both sides of the Mississippi making it one of metro area's largest bald eagle watching festivals.
The Missouri department of conservation says this time of year the eagles move south into our area looking to hunt.
"So as they freeze up there they come down here where the waters are more open because it's a little bit warmer, so we actually get a higher than normal surge of eagles this time of year," said Dan Zarlenga with the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The event also featured a full-size replica of an eagle's nest and an educational session where visitors could see and learn about the bald eagle up close.
