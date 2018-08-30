ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner will no longer accept cases from 28 St. Louis City police officers and is reviewing their previous cases without explanation, according to sources familiar with the situation.
On Tuesday, Gardner delivered the list of the 28 officers to the police department. She called it an “exclusion list.”
"Their reputation is being attacked by a prosecutor who doesn't have a very good reputation herself," said Jeff Roorda, who is with the St. Louis Police Officers Association.
News 4 learned the Circuit Attorney's office has been holding meetings with police department leaders over concern about the honesty of some officers.
The police department has informed the officers included on the list but the police union said they're left in the dark.
"Demanding that an explanation be given to the police department and these officers as to how their name ended up on this list and how they get off this list," said Roorda.
Roorda said if the list gets out it could ruin an officer's reputation.
Critics of Gardner's list said it could encourage criminals.
Former prosecutor Kristi Flint told News 4 she's never heard of something similar to this list and believes it could lead to libel lawsuits.
"She could be opening herself up to some sort of civil liability. Based on the fact that she's making an accusation just by writing their names down,"said Flint.
The police union is asking that the list be sequestered so the names do not get out.
In a statement, the police department said, "The Police Division did receive an Exclusion List created by the Circuit Attorney’s Office. While we are seeking legal guidance on how this affects the Police Division, we have also taken steps to notify each of the involved employees. At this time, we are considering how best to proceed and what if any actions to take. Any further inquiries should be directed to the Circuit Attorney’s Office."
“A police officer’s word, and the complete veracity of that word, is fundamentally necessary to doing the job. Therefore, any break in trust must be approached with deep concern,” Circuit Attorney Gardner said in a statement.
A source close to the situation said this comes as no surprise to the department because there have been discussions in the higher-levels of the police department about these 28 individuals.
Gardner’s full statement can be read here:
At the Circuit Attorney’s Office, we have the responsibility to defend the integrity of the criminal justice system. Police officers play an important role in the criminal justice system, and the credibility of officers is one of the most important attributes of the job. Police integrity is at the core of the community’s confidence in the criminal justice system.
To do our jobs properly and legally, we must have confidence in the accuracy and honesty of the oral and written reports of police officers. A police officer’s word, and the complete veracity of that word, is fundamentally necessary to doing the job. Therefore, any break in trust must be approached with deep concern.
When we prosecute a case, we have the potential to take someone’s liberty from them. I’m confident that the SLMPD leadership share in our commitment to ensure the integrity of every single case police bring to our office for charges.
Hours after the story broke, News 4 learned Attorney General Josh Hawley's office requested a copy of the list, along with the factual and legal bases for each officer's inclusion on the list.
