ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has agreed to pay a fine for campaign finance violations, including failing to report money on hand and accepting money over allowable limits. Amounts alleged in complaints total in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The Missouri Ethics Commission issued the finding and consent order Wednesday. The finding said there was probable cause to believe that Gardner’s campaign committee had violated nine counts of campaign finance laws.
A spokesperson for Gardner issued a press release, stating, in part: “The Commission’s in-depth audit identified issues that were clerical in nature only. Upon disclosure, all such issues have been properly addressed. There were no allegations of misappropriation, missing money or any other criminal violations. Every dollar has been accounted for, and corrections will be made on all appropriate campaign reporting moving forward.”
“I take full accountability for my Campaign Committee’s reporting errors identified by the Commission,” said Gardner, in the release.
She went on: “I know my opponents and those guardians of the status quo will attempt to use this to slow or stop my approach to make our city safer through expanding alternatives to incarceration for first-time, low-level offenders, my efforts to work closer and smarter with federal prosecutors to take more violent offenders off our streets, and other much-needed reforms,” Gardner explained. “However, as a public servant elected by the voters of the City of St. Louis, I will not allow this to serve as a distraction to the important work required to make our city a safer and more just place for everyone.”
The MEC fined Gardner $63,009, but indicated that if $6,314 was paid within 45 days, then the rest of the fine would be stayed.
The release indicated that the lower fine had already been paid and said that they would modify the campaign finance reports.
