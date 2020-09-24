ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thursday morning’s homicide marks the 200th so far this year in the City of St. Louis. Last year, there were 194 homicides in the city. The city is on pace for one the deadliest years in decades.
RELATED: Man's overnight shooting death marks 200th homicide of 2020 in St. Louis
The man’s body was found on Miami, near Jefferson, around 1 a.m. Thursday.
Many of the homicide and shooting victims are younger people including young children.
Both Cardinal Glennon and St. Louis Children's Hospital are also seeing a record number of victims with gunshot wounds brought into the emergency room.
“I can speak to most of our staff, for all of our staff and say we're absolutely devastated by this,” said Dr. Lindsay Davidson Clukies, an emergrency medicine physician at St. Louis Children's Hospital.
In May, St. Louis Children's Hospital treated 17 young people with gunshot wounds, the highest number ever. Two months later, it topped that.
Dr. Davidson Clukies says there are many reasons why. Gun sales have surged during the pandemic, worsening unemployment, poverty and there's been an increase in mental health problems.
“I think it has a lot to do with the reduction in social support, the increases of stressors and the increases in anxiety and boredom. So there's feelings of isolation and depression and those have all been exacerbated by the pandemic,” said Dr. Davidson Clukies.
During the flood of 1993, St. Louis reported 267 homicides. The highest number in the past 35 years. This year, the city is on pace for 274.
Crimestoppers is getting more tips, but is not keeping with the number of killings and they would like to see more help from the community.
“We can get that info to detectives within moments of getting information, plus no one has to know you're calling in. You've got an app on your phone, if you're at a crime scene you can pictures, you can take video, you can be completely anonymous,” said Lisa Pisciotta with St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers.
At Children's Hospital, they'll soon be starting a violence intervention program.
“Every time a child gets injured, every time a child dies, it's unbelievably hard. But when this is completely preventable, and this is, you know, it's just it's so tragic. It's really what keeps you up at night,” said Dr. Davidson Clukies.
When children come to the emergency department, social workers will ask them and their families to enroll in the program. If they join, within 24 hours they will make contact with a mentor and will continue visits focusing on mentorship, school relationships, maybe job opportunities, etc. They will help the family with parenting techniques.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.