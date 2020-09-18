ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Children's Hospital is now offering free, virtual car seat safety checks through Safety Stop in place of the in-person visits they offered prior to COVID-19.
"We were like, 'Well, let's do this virtually!' And it actually has been great. A lot of things come out of COVID you don’t expect and I think this is one to stay," said Libby Anvender, community education instructor and a certified child passenger safety technician.
Safety Stop offers free, educational visits and resources to parents. You do not have to live in St. Louis and you do not have to be a patient at St. Louis Children's Hospital to participate.
Anvender says turning the program to virtual visits has allowed them to connect with families who live farther away or who have schedules too busy to stop by one of their locations.
"We're finding parents are learning so much better and we're loving the virtual. And parents are loving the convenience of it, too. They can schedule it during naptime. Or parents who are just bringing new baby home from hospital will call us and say 'Hey, can we set up a time?'" said Anvender.
Anvender says another benefit of the virtual appointments is that it encourages the parents to be more hands on during the installation process.
"We expect families to attempt to set up the car seat ahead of time. We are not expecting perfection at all. We just find it helps the parents a lot because they are putting their hands on it, they are taking ownership. And really, they are getting it right a good amount of time," said Anvender.
The virtual visits are also available for safe sleep and helmet checks.
To make a virtual appointment, call 314-565-0369.
