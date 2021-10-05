ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local doctor made good on a bet. St. Louis Children’s Hospital said about a year ago, Dr. Warren met Maci whose treatment for a rare blood disorder included a bone marrow transplant.
The 9-year-old asked her if her hair would fall out and the doctor said it was possible and made a promise to shave her own head if it got to that point. And this week, she let Maci help her shave her head.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.