ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Children’s Hospital sent stuffed bears to the Boston Children’s Hospital Wednesday.
The 200 Build-A-Bears were sent to thank Boston for a fun Stanley Cup experience, the hospital said on Twitter.
Happy flight to the 200 @buildabear bear hugs being sent from @STLchildrens to @BostonChildrens. From our city to yours, thank you for a fun #StanleyCup experience! #GuardiansOfChildhood pic.twitter.com/dnt5oWASyu— STLChildrensHospital (@STLChildrens) June 19, 2019
The tag on each bear reads, ‘Bear hugs from St. Louis! Thanks for a fun Stanley Cup Final!’
