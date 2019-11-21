ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Children’s Hospital has a new feature in hopes of providing more comfort for families.
Typical cancer treatments for a child with neuroblastoma involves an infusion followed by radiation. The radiation is harmful to anyone who is not the patient, so typically mom and dad have to take a step back, that is until now.
St. Louis Children’s Hospital has installed a lead-lined room. The lead minimizes exposure to radiation and protects the hospital, staff and parents while a patient is there. When parents and nurses enter the room, they will wear protective gowns.
The room also has a caregivers’ suite where a parent or caregiver can stay. The suite also allows the caregiver to help with diaper changes, medication and overall care of the child.
Until the lead-lined room at the hospital opened, the closet hospital to offer one was 350 miles away and many of the rooms don’t have accommodations for the family outside of video services.
The St. Louis Children's Hospital said the goal of the new room is that parents can have the comfort needed to be ready mentally and physically to do the best they can to care for their child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.