ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Children’s Hospital is the first in the Midwest to reach a major milestone.
They just performed their 500th heart transplant, an achievement only a handful of hospitals in the country.
Their 500th transplant patient was 12-year-old Anary Suazo, and she’ll now live a completely different life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.