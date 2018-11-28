ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis chess player came up just short in his quest for the World Championship title.
The biggest chess event of the year took place in London, where World Champion Magnus Carlsen, 27, defended his title against St. Louis challenger Fabiano Caruana.
Over the last few weeks, Carlsen and Caruana sat eye-to-eye playing 12 games, totaling 48 hours, and made more than 630 moves in their matches. The two players were deadlocked at 6-6 and will played a tiebreaker beginning Wednesday. Carlsen was victorious.
Last year, Caruana, who has played chess sine he was 5-years-old, was ranked third in the world going into the U.S. Championship at the Chess Club and Scholastic Center of St. Louis.
Players are apparently screened electronically before they play to look for performance enhancing super-computers, according to Chess.com
Caruana would have been the first American to win a world title since Bobby Fischer in 1972.
