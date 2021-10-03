Cardinals long-time broadcaster Mike Shannon was honored in a ceremony before Sunday's game.

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Cardinals long-time broadcaster Mike Shannon was honored in a ceremony before Sunday's game.

Shannon, 82, called his last game on Sunday after 50 years behind the microphone. He is the 14th announcer in major league history to spend 50-plus seasons as a broadcaster and the sixth to spend that amount of time with the same team. Shannon was a member of the Cardinals' World Series-winning teams in 1964 and 1967.

