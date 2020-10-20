Carjacker crashes

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A carjacking suspect crashed his victim's car after he was shot in St. Louis City Monday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 3700 block of Finney Ave around 4:00 p.m.  Police say a 29-year-old woman told them she was carjacked in the 1000 block of N. Vandeventer in the Grand Center neighborhood. 

A short time later, officers found the suspect had crashed her car in the 3700 block of Finney. He was found shot and was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

