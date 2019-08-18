ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Cardinals want to honor local baseball and softball coaches who are making a difference in the community.
The Cardinals have launched the 'Coaches who Care Contest.'
It's a way to recognize coaches who have a positive impact on young athletes.
Nominations will be taken until Sunday, September 1 and all winners will be honored on the field at Busch Stadium before the September 28 home game.
You can nominate a deserving coach here.
