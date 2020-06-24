ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The streets of downtown are quiet, but soon the crack of the bat will be heard coming from Busch Stadium. Training camp starts July 1 and a shortened season begins the weekend of July 23-24.
“I think it will bring the energy back,” said Melissa Chapel, a die-hard Cardinals fan. She said normally she does to as many games as possible.
But will she be able to go this summer?
[RELATED: MLB players agree to report for training camp July 1]
“We’re going to look at bringing fans back into Busch Stadium for games,” said Cardinals President Bill DeWitt. “Whether we’ll be able to or not is anyone’s guess but we’re working on plans that would attempt to do that, assuming we can get approval.”
It will come down to approval from St. Louis City leaders and the health department.
“It seems unlikely today but like I’ve said before things have changed quickly,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson when asked whether fans will be allowed inside Busch this summer.
At Ballpark Village, they're planning for both scenarios ready either way to welcome fans back to downtown.
“We’ll be utilizing all the space across our property for fan viewing opportunity,” said Mike LaMartina with Ballpark Village.
For Chapel, as much as she wants to see baseball in person, she wants to ensure it's safe
[RELATED: St. Louis Sports Commission still bidding for big events for post-pandemic life]
“I think the socially distancing is the biggest thing,” she said.
According to the city, the Cardinals submitted an extensive plan for safety procedures including sanitation and protocols to keep players and staff safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.