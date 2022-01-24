You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis Cardinals announce the Theme Ticket schedule for 2022

  • Posted
  • Posted
  • 0
New Ballpark Village Renderings - Phase 2 -10302019
Cordish Companies/ St. Louis Cardinals Communication

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the full Theme Ticket schedule for the 2022 season. 

Theme Tickets allow fans to enjoy a game in a new way by having access to a unique promotional item or an exclusive pregame event. This season there are over 30 different theme events returning to the Busch Stadium. Fans will get to see past favorites like "Boy Band Night" and new themes like "Friends Night". 

For a full list of themes and more information on additional theme dates visit the website here

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.