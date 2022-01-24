St. Louis Cardinals announce the Theme Ticket schedule for 2022

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the full Theme Ticket schedule for the 2022 season.
Theme Tickets allow fans to enjoy a game in a new way by having access to a unique promotional item or an exclusive pregame event. This season there are over 30 different theme events returning to the Busch Stadium. Fans will get to see past favorites like "Boy Band Night" and new themes like "Friends Night".
For a full list of themes and more information on additional theme dates visit the website here.
