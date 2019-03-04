ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)--Cardinals fans are in for a treat with the Budweiser Ballpark Pass going on sale Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.
The popular ticket subscription gives fans the opportunity to attend as many home games as they want each month for a monthly fee of $29.99.
The promotion excludes Opening Day.
Subscribers will receive a standing room ticket delivered digitally to their smartphone through the MLB mobile app.
A standing room ticket allows fans to enjoy the game, pregame activities and ballpark atmosphere from various social gathering spots inside Busch Stadium, including the Budweiser Terrace.
“The Budweiser Ballpark Pass gives fans another flexible and affordable option to take in a Cardinals game at their leisure,” said Joe Strohm, Cardinals Vice President of Ticket Sales.
Standing room ticket fans are also eligible to receive promotional giveaway items at the gate for each game.
The Budweiser Ballpark Pass will automatically renew each month for customers who purchase the pass
For more information about the ticket subscription service, or to make a purchase, visit cardinals.com/pass.
