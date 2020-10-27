(KMOV.com) — As the World Series takes place between the Dodgers and Rays, we thought it would be a good time to look back and grade the Cardinals season. After qualifying for the postseason with a record of 30-28, St. Louis wrapped up its campaign with a tough Wild Card Series loss to San Diego. 2020 brought more than its fair share of challenges for the Cardinals organization, but with an understanding that nothing about this MLB season was normal, we’re still going to tackle these report cards as accurately as we can.
We’ve covered the Cardinals infielders and outfielders in previous editions, so let’s get to the grades for the team’s starting pitchers.
Adam Wainwright: A+
Adam Wainwright put the 2020 St. Louis Cardinals on his back. While the Cardinals were careful easing other pitchers back into action following the team’s COVID-19 outbreak, they trusted the veteran Wainwright to handle meaningful innings throughout the whole season. In his four August starts after the hiatus, Wainwright logged outings of five, seven, seven and nine innings, helping the team navigate a grueling portion of their schedule.
Wainwright led the Cardinals in both starts (10) and innings pitched (65.2) this season, but it wasn’t just quantity that he offered in 2020. The quality was there, too. Waino posted a 5-3 record and 3.15 ERA, his best ‘full-season’ stat line since 2014. He gave everything the Cardinals needed from him and then some.
The challenges brought about by the pandemic forced the Cardinals to dig deep to accomplish all that they did in 2020. There’s no doubt that Wainwright was a central figure and steadying force behind the team’s success this season. Given uncertainty surrounding the St. Louis pitching staff heading into 2021, signing Wainwright to another contract should be a no-brainer.
Kwang Hyun Kim: A+
It never made sense for the Cardinals to wedge KK into the closer’s role at the beginning of the season, but in fairness, they felt they had no better place to put him. Carlos Martinez, in the eyes of the team, had earned back his place in the rotation through his efforts in spring and Summer Camp. Kim was awarded the consolation role as the closer—a role to which the regimented KK, contrary to Mike Shildt’s protestations, was wholly unfamiliar.
As it turned out, injuries elsewhere in the starting rotation granted Kim the opportunity to pitch in his accustomed role for the bulk of his season. Once he was named to the rotation, his effectiveness as a starter for the Cardinals was, well, completely bonkers.
In seven regular season starts for St. Louis, KK logged a 1.42 ERA in 38 innings. Only once did KK allow more than one run in a start. During his best stretch, he had four consecutive starts in which he did not allow a single earned run. Though his style of pitching did not include gaudy strikeout numbers or numerous whiffs from opposing hitters, Kim used his quick pace and deceptive motion to keep batters from squaring him up with regularity. His integration with a defense that prides itself on run prevention was another favorable match that contributed to his success.
Factoring in one rough relief appearance to his numbers, Kim finished his rookie season in MLB with a 1.62 ERA. Whether he can continue at that level next season now that the league has a bit of a book on him will be an interesting storyline for the 2021 Cardinals, but as for his performance this year, Kim deserves nothing less than full marks. The front office deserves credit for this savvy, no-risk free-agent signing.
Dakota Hudson: A
Hudson’s season was, unfortunately, cut short by an elbow issue that required Tommy John surgery to correct. He’ll almost certainly miss the entire 2021 season, too. It’s a real shame for a young pitcher who had continued to clown on critics with his performance on the mound.
The knock on Hudson in 2019 was two-fold. He walked too many batters—the most in the league, in fact—and he allowed too much quality contact. That’s not a great combination, which is why many pegged Hudson for regression this season. Before the injury, though, his numbers were holding strong. Hudson produced an improved walk rate en route to a 3-2 record and 2.77 ERA in eight starts.
Though his peripheral statistics like Fielding Independent Pitching were still in somewhat questionable territory (4.50), Hudson was establishing himself further as the kind of pitcher that could regularly defy the metrics with the benefit of a quality infield defense. So long as the Cardinals keep their personnel in that category for the future, I would expect Hudson to return as a relevant contributor to the St. Louis starting rotation in 2022.
Jack Flaherty: B+
The 18-3 loss at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers on September 15 was brutal in more ways than one for St. Louis. If you’ll recall, that was the night the benches cleared and Yadier Molina yelled at people. He also took a full-force swing to the wrist. There was a lot to get to that night.
Jack Flaherty started the game for the Cardinals. It was the worst start of his career, as he threw only three innings and allowed nine earned runs. I mention all of this because I want to contextualize the favorable overall grade for Flaherty despite a 4.91 ERA amid expectations of greatness that he carried into the year.
Outside of that forgettable night in Milwaukee, Jack Flaherty was pretty much, well, Jack Flaherty this season. Throw out the one bad game and you have a pitcher who threw 37.1 innings, striking out 43 batters and posting a 3.13 ERA in eight starts. Though averaging fewer than five innings per start doesn’t sound very Flaherty-esque, that wasn’t really something over which the Cardinals ace had any control.
After throwing a seven-inning gem to open the season against Pittsburgh, Flaherty was due to get the ball again in the team’s sixth game of the year, Thursday, July 30 in Milwaukee. Instead, a COVID outbreak gripped the team. When the outbreak subsided, the Cardinals treated Flaherty with extreme caution as they hoped to keep their star pitcher healthy.
Flaherty was permitted to throw just 41 pitches on August 19, and 64 pitches in his next turn on August 24 (he one-hit the Royals through five innings that day). Even on August 29, a full month after the Cardinals COVID hiatus began, Flaherty remained limited by the coaching staff and was removed after 83 pitches and five excellent innings against Cleveland.
That the Cardinals placed Flaherty in bubble wrap for a significant chunk of the season had to make finding a rhythm difficult. Even despite those limitations, Flaherty posted good cumulative numbers outside of one horrible night in Milwaukee. The Cardinals lost that game, but the disproportionate impact those nine earned runs had on his year-long statistics in a shortened season don’t allow the totals to reflect the value he brought to the team in his other outings.
To arrive at his justified favorable grade, it’s necessary to take more than a surface scan of the numbers. The pitcher you saw battle a potent Padres lineup for a splendid performance in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series is more representative of the one Cardinals fans can expect to see once again in 2021.
Daniel Ponce de Leon: B
Did anyone in baseball enjoy a better redemption arc than Daniel Ponce de Leon over the course of the 2020 regular season? When Ponce was unexpectedly thrusted into the Cardinals rotation the first week of the season due to an injury to Miles Mikolas, things didn’t go as he’d hoped. Though the 28-year-old flashed his immense potential in each of his first three starts, the consistency was obviously lacking.
Outings with eight and seven strikeouts also featured multiple walks and frustrating inefficiency. His season reached a breaking point when Ponce de Leon surrendered four walks and a home run for four runs in the first inning of a start on August 28. The Cardinals demoted Ponce de Leon to the Alternate Training Site after the game.
The role he told reporters in spring training he so fervently wanted to avoid—the guy that rides the Memphis Shuttle back and forth to the majors throughout the summer—was a role that had found him once again. Except now the shuttle was to Springfield, with no games to play when he got there.
Instead of giving into the adversity, Ponce bore down. He pored over video of his mechanics to discover flaws in his delivery process. He returned to the Cardinals in September, starting the second game of four different doubleheaders during the month—a critical role for a team desperate for capable starting arms during that stretch. The Cardinals went 4-0 in his four September starts—one of which came on short rest—as Ponce de Leon compiled a 3.15 ERA, striking out 28 batters over 20 innings. He attacked hitters with renewed vigor, walking just six batters in September compared to 14 walks (in fewer innings) coming into the month.
For as bad as he was earlier in the year, Ponce de Leon’s renaissance was a key reason the Cardinals qualified for the postseason in 2020. Though expectations were for better than a 4.96 ERA, his favorable grade reflects his contributions down the stretch.
Johan Oviedo: B-
Here I go again, offering a positive grade for another player whose statistics were nothing to write home about. But as always, context is everything.
When spring training began in February, Johan Oviedo was a raw 21-year-old prospect whose most notable professional experience involved getting knocked around in a stint at Double-A Springfield the previous year. If you had to construct a ten-man depth chart for the team’s starting rotation heading into the season, his name would not have been listed.
If you had told anyone at that time that Oviedo would start 8.6% of the St. Louis Cardinals game in 2020, that person would have asked you what kind of abominable disaster was about to strike to facilitate that situation.
And boy, would you have had a compelling response.
Numerous injuries and a global pandemic later, that’s exactly what happened. Oviedo started five of the 58 games for St. Louis, and the results were understandably mixed given his lack of experience. Oviedo produced a 5.47 ERA in 24.2 innings, which was actually an improvement upon the 5.65 mark he posted at Springfield in 2019.
His performances weren’t impressive in a vacuum, but that he held his own against far more refined competition is a testament to the future promise he possesses. Most minor-league talent didn’t get to play in any organized games in a wonky 2020 season. Oviedo put honest-to-goodness big-league innings under his belt. Though it happened sooner than most might have expected, the experience should benefit Oviedo as he progresses in his career.
Carlos Martinez: D
Whereas every other member of the starting pitching staff had positives to take away from the 2020 season, I’m not sure there were any at all for Carlos Martinez. Simply put, it was a disastrous season for a pitcher who embarked upon the year focused on earning back his starting job.
By all accounts, Martinez did everything asked of him in spring training, during the MLB shutdown and throughout Summer Camp in St. Louis. The team rewarded him with a starting role. Martinez squandered it.
He posted a brutal showing against the Twins on July 28, allowing six earned runs in 3.2 innings. Then, he unfortunately contracted COVID-19 and battled symptoms more ferocious than any of his teammates. Upon his recovery from the virus, Martinez threw two short-but-passable outings before faltering to the tune of an eight-run outburst by the Kansas City Royals offense. He actually left that start due to an oblique injury, which ended his year.
Whether Martinez has a role on the 2021 Cardinals remains to be seen. Even with question marks elsewhere in the rotation, it’s nearly impossible to imagine that the team would enter the 2021 season counting on Martinez to hold down a spot as a starter.
