(KMOV.com) — As the World Series takes place between the Dodgers and Rays, we thought it would be a good time to look back and grade the Cardinals season. After qualifying for the postseason with a record of 30-28, St. Louis wrapped up its campaign with a tough Wild Card Series loss to San Diego. 2020 brought more than its fair share of challenges for the Cardinals organization, but with an understanding that nothing about this MLB season was normal, we’re still going to tackle these report cards as accurately as we can.
After covering the Cardinals infielders in the previous edition, let’s dive into the grades for the team’s outfielders.
Harrison Bader: B+
The disdain I’ve seen for Bader from a portion of the Cardinals fan base is beyond puzzling. Yes, I recognize his tendency to disappear for games at a time, seldom to be heard but for the breeze created by his bat as it waves to breaking balls as they pass by. But strikeouts and non-competitive at-bats were a concern for several Cardinals at times this season, not just Bader. And Bader actually offered an element to his game that many of his teammates simply never really provided: Upside.
Bader finished the season ranked third on the Cardinals in OPS (.779) and slugging percentage (.443) while keeping pace with 21 runs scored despite registering far fewer plate appearances than all the Cardinals who outscored him. His 40 strikeouts in 125 plate appearances is absolutely a rate for which he needs to show improvement in the future—and it kept him from receiving an even higher grade. But in a wonky shortened season in 2020, I come back to the concept of expectations for individual players to explain my grade for Bader.
After posting a .680 OPS in 2019, the Cardinals understandably needed to see more from Bader to justify his spot in the everyday lineup, even as a defense-first outfielder. Even though inconsistencies remained part of his game, Bader raised his OPS nearly 100 points, actually posting a better mark than he .758 OPS he had in his rookie 2018 campaign. He also still offered quality centerfield defense, despite missing out as a Gold Glove finalist after being named to the list in 2019.
With all the other issues among Cardinals position players this season, Bader shouldn’t be among the first five players about which you complain from the 2020 team. It wasn't always easy to watch, but the primary nine-hole hitter did exactly what the team needed him to do this season.
Dexter Fowler: B-
Dex got a raw deal this season. He was producing as one of the more consistent offensive forces on the St. Louis Cardinals until he began dealing with a flare up of an ulcerative colitis condition with which he had dealt previously in his career while with the Chicago Cubs. In any other year, Fowler would have taken medication to deal with this issue and the public never would have been any the wiser. But because side effects of his medication included possible immune deficiencies, Fowler wasn’t able to continue playing while taking it during the COVID-19 pandemic. His health had to come first, and the Cardinals and Fowler made the right decision in sending him home.
Fowler missed about three weeks while taking the medication, but when he returned for the final week of the season, his timing had completely disappeared. When Fowler went on the injured list on September 1, he had a .279/.347/.485 batting line and .832 OPS. After returning from the IL, he went 2-for-22 (.091) with four walks to essentially tank his season numbers. His cumulative OPS dropped all the way to .706 after that rough finish—that’s the nature of a 60-game season.
If Fowler simply hadn’t returned from the IL to try and finish out the season, his year looks totally different and he probably receives an A. I punished other players more severely for their poor finishes, but because Fowler’s was isolated to literally one week and had a pretty understandable explanation, I decided to recognize Fowler’s full-season contributions in my grading.
Dylan Carlson: C
Here’s another example of the final stats on the back of the baseball card not matching up very clearly with the grade I’m handing the player. Dylan Carlson entered the season with some degree of expectations despite that he didn’t crack the Cardinals’ opening roster. His cumulative numbers in two stints with St. Louis in 2020 weren’t great: .200/.252/.364. I’ve given other players failing grades for compiling better batting lines, so why the soft spot for Carlson?
It boils down to the way he recorded his numbers. Matt Carpenter and Paul DeJong earned poor marks in the infielders’ edition of the Cardinals report cards after finishing the season with a brutally inefficient September. Carlson, though, actually turned his season around down the stretch—and I wanted to reward the adjustments that the rookie outfielder made to accomplish that revival.
When Carlson was demoted to the Alternate Training Site from his initial run in St. Louis in early September, he had a paltry batting line of .162/.215/.243. Downright terrible. He hit into some rotten luck early on, but then seemed to carry the weight of that slump into each at-bat he took.
Some time away seemed to allow Carlson to get his mind right, as he approached his next promotion with renewed vigor. In 12 games after being recalled, Carlson went 10-for-36 (.278) and flashed some serious pop, roping four doubles, a triple and two home runs for a .611 SLG and .936 OPS over that stretch. By the time the postseason arrived, Mike Shildt trusted Carlson enough to bat in the clean-up spot. That’s the kind of player the Cardinals are hoping to see in 2021. The late surge by Carlson suggesting better days ahead leaves him with a decidedly adequate grade despite his earlier struggles this season.
Tyler O’Neill: D+
Tyler O’Neill tied with Brad Miller for the team lead in home runs on the 2020 Cardinals. He hit seven of them. That and his surprise bid as a finalist for a Gold Glove in left field are the only elements of O’Neill’s game that elevate him from a failing grade for the season.
We’ve known about O’Neill’s raw power for years; what we wanted to see him show after being handed the reins of the left field job coming into the season was more consistency, a completeness to his game. It didn’t happen.
O’Neill hit .173. The home runs were nice, but even with those blasts buoying his slugging percentage, he only slugged .360. For reference, world-class singles hitter Yadier Molina slugged .359. Tyler O’Neill cannot slug .360 and be considered a slugger. The pending Gold Glove results notwithstanding for O’Neill, there’s no question that he disappointed with his opportunity this season.
Lane Thomas: F
2020 was a strange season for Lane Thomas. The grade seems harsh considering he didn’t receive much of a sample in which to perform—I’m not even offering a grade for Rangel Ravelo for similar reasons—but it’s fair to say that Cardinals fans and the coaching staff expected more from the 25-year-old outfielder this season.
Again, 40 plate appearances in a season should be taken with a grain of salt, but Thomas didn’t do much with his chances. The threat of power remains, as he earned a pair of doubles and a homer that span, but his contact rate just didn’t cut it. Thomas finished with a .111/.200/.250 batting line, with 13 strikeouts in 36 at-bats. Thomas even had lapses defensively, with a couple plays throughout the season that were fundamentally questionable.
The Cardinals have difficult choices ahead this offseason, and one challenge for the organization will be determining how much they should read into poor 2020 efforts from bench players like Thomas as they look to construct their roster for the new season.
