(KMOV.com) — As the World Series takes place between the Dodgers and Rays, we thought it would be a good time to look back and grade the Cardinals season. After qualifying for the postseason with a record of 30-28, St. Louis wrapped up its campaign with a tough Wild Card Series loss to San Diego. 2020 brought more than its fair share of challenges for the Cardinals organization, but with an understanding that nothing about this MLB season was normal, we’re still going to tackle these report cards as accurately as we can.
Let’s kick things off by seeing how some of the notable St. Louis Cardinals infielders graded out.
Paul Goldschmidt: A
Paul Goldschmidt’s debut season in St. Louis was a good one, even if somewhat disappointing by his remarkable standards. Though Goldschmidt actually saw a slight decline in his power output in his second year with the Cardinals—his SLG dropped 10 points to a career-low .466—he made up for it by posting his best on-base percentage since 2015. Goldschmidt’s .417 OPS this season ranked fifth in the National League.
Though the Cardinals would have benefitted from more consistent production behind Goldschmidt, it’s hard to fault the 33-year-old first baseman for taking his walks if the opposition offered them. Goldschmidt combined an .883 OPS (142 OPS+) with exceptional glovework at first base to produce as the Cardinals best player in 2020.
St. Louis should cherish the privilege of watching this superstar for years to come.
Brad Miller: A
Brad Miller SZN!
Every year I’ve done these report cards, I’ve been consistent about the fact that expectations are baked into the final grades for individual players. I’m not sure exactly what we expected to see from Brad Miller this season, but it’s fair to say he more than delivered.
Miller had flashed some power throughout his career, but his white-hot display upon his debut as a Cardinal was truly a sight to behold. After opening the shortened season on the injured list, Miller joined the active roster in mid-August, performing as one of the league’s best hitters for the next three weeks.
Though Miller tailed off toward the end of the year, his .307/.436/.600 batting line from August 15 to September 5 helped carry the Cardinals in the aftermath of the team’s COVID outbreak. Even with a rough finish to the season, Miller ended with an .807 OPS, which ranked second on the team for the season. The Cardinals couldn’t have asked for much more out of a player that was pegged for a utility role off the bench when the team signed him back in spring training.
Kolten Wong: C+
Kolten Wong’s production this season was underwhelming if you were hoping for a repeat effort on the .784 OPS he compiled in 2019. But in a challenging offensive year for the Cardinals, Wong filled his role in the batting order adequately.
Wong posted a .265 batting average as the St. Louis leadoff man, which ranked second on the team. Though his OBP saw a slight dip from the .361 mark he posted last year, his .350 OBP still ranked third on the Cardinals in 2020. A stark decline in power numbers contributed to his low .675 OPS, but Wong has been on the record about not selling out for the home run as he’s advanced in his career.
As a table-setter, Wong found his way on base at an acceptable clip. Defensively, he turned in another Gold Glove-caliber effort. The Cardinals have a decision to make when it comes to the 30-year-old second baseman, as Wong has a $12.5 million team option for 2021.
Yadier Molina: C-
The talk of the winter will be Yadier Molina’s contract status with the Cardinals; will he stay or will he go? The situation will surely weigh heavily upon the St. Louis front office, and perhaps even still after it’s resolved. While Molina brings massive residual value to the franchise, the raw numbers of his production weren’t overwhelming in 2020.
We should acknowledge that Molina did have to tangle with a COVID-19 diagnosis this summer, as well as the value derived from the fact that he’s a ‘warrior’ who intends to catch as many games as humanly possible throughout a season. That being considered, Molina’s .662 OPS ranked seventh among nine qualifying Cardinals this season.
He’s still a contact-oriented hitter, ranking third on the club with a .262 batting average. And the ability to rise to the occasion in the clutch certainly remains a central part of Molina’s game. It’s fair to wonder, though, from a team perspective, whether the Cardinals could benefit moving forward from a heavier dose of Andrew Knizner throughout as St. Louis prepares for a post-Yadi reality. Depending how the upcoming contract negotiations go, that day could be arriving sooner than later.
Tommy Edman: C-
We’ll count Edman among the infielders, because it’s where he spent the majority of his innings defensively. The notorious sophomore slump was a concern for Edman coming into the year, and it’s accurate to suggest he experienced some degree of that this season.
Again, we don’t want to paint with too broad a brush regarding expectations moving forward for players based upon what took place in a strange 2020 campaign. Still, for a team that lacked offensively, Edman’s OBP of .317 wasn’t ideal considering the prime territory he frequently occupied in the batting order. He delivered a few clutch hits to keep his grade from dipping further, but the Cardinals will certainly want to see more production moving forward than the .685 OPS Edman compiled this year. That's especially true if Mike Shildt intends to continue his usage as a core player in the daily lineup.
Matt Wieters, Andrew Knizner: C
Back-up catcher has historically been an afterthought for the Cardinals during the Yadier Molina era, with the team valuing the ability to handle its pitchers above offensive production out of the role. Matt Wieters and Andrew Knizner didn't stray from that trend in 2020, posting paltry OPS marks of .548 and .529, respectively.
Though neither back-up backstop produced much offensively, they kept the train on the tracks when called upon, guiding the Cardinals pitching staff to a combined 10-6 record in the games they started. The team actually had a record below .500 in Molina's starts.
Sure, a little more offense might have been nice, but that can be said about several positions on the Cardinals in 2020.
Paul DeJong: D+
Well, it happened again to Paul DeJong in 2020.
After a 2019 season marked by a precipitous decline in production during the stretch run of the season, DeJong sported a .212 average and .564 OPS this September. And unfortunately for his final stat line, the month of September counted for basically half the season in 2020. The shortstop finished the season with a .349 SLG and .671 OPS. Over his final 10 games of the regular season, DeJong hit .125.6
He tested positive for COVID and missed time because of it, but he still enjoyed an .872 OPS at the end of August. Though the impact of the virus on his body would be an obvious explanation for the rough end to his campaign, that he fell off for a second September in a row is cause for some concern. For a player that was looking to take a giant leap forward in 2020, DeJong ultimately regressed overall.
Matt Carpenter: F
Let’s be honest: This wasn’t the bounceback season Matt Carpenter needed.
Many lamented his 2019 performance, but Carpenter surely would have taken a .726 OPS this season over what he ultimately compiled. He finished 2020 with a batting line of .186/.325/.314 in what was his least productive year as a Cardinal—a disappointing reality in what was billed as a year in which he would turn back the clock and produce as his vintage self.
Carpenter is under contract with the Cardinals for 2021 with a team option for 2022; the option was due to vest if Carpenter were to reach 1,100 plate appearances between 2020 and 2021, but that threshold will have to be adjusted based on the shortened 2020 season. My rough math on the matter suggests Carpenter would still need more than 580 plate appearances in 2021 for the option to vest automatically.
Based on the decline in his performance the last two seasons, it would not seem prudent for St. Louis to approach 2021 with Carpenter as a lineup fixture penciled in for that type of workload. And without a stark turnaround in his performance next year, it’s hard to imagine St. Louis picking up the $18.5 million option voluntarily.
