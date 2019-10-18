ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A cab driver was found shot to death in north St. Louis County early Thursday morning.
The 47-year-old man, who has not yet been identified by police, was found with an apparent gunshot wound in the 10100 block of Bon Oak Drive around 1:50 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
A day after the homicide, St. Louis County police said the victim was working as a cab driver at the time of the shooting.
When investigators arrived at the shooting scene, the man's 2011 Ford Crown Victoria was missing. The missing vehicle was found about three hours later in the 100 block of Taney Drive in Florissant.
A 40-year-old man described by police as a person of interest was taken into custody after the missing vehicle was found. He has not yet been charged in connection with the crime.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
