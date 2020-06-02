ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some businesses in St. Louis City and County began boarding up worried they might see similar destruction that happened Monday night.
Businesses in Brentwood and the South City Target boarded up and closed early worried about potential riots.
The sight of boarded up windows is creating even more friction in the community.
“We, as people of faith, believe the lord can use these for good and in our case perhaps turn the corner on some of these issues in a way that the region does actually confront the inequities that we have across our region,” said Dave Gustafson, founders of the St. Louis Reconciliation Network.
The non-profit was founded in 2012 and is hosting its fourth annual Race for Reconciliation 5K in Tower Grove Park.
“It’s a place for folks to gather and celebrate people who have been doing the hard work of racial reconciliation here in the St. Louis area,” Gustafson said.
He said the key is to keep the conversation going long after the race ends.
“We stay in our own little neighborhoods, hang out with our own people and we don’t get out and co-mingle like the way we need to in order to have a thriving, healthy community,” Gustafson said.
