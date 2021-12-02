St. Louis Business owner pleads guilty to tax fraud

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.COM) -- St. Louis business owner Robyn T. Roberts pleaded guilty to multiple counts of aggravated identity theft, wire fraud and preparing and submitting false tax returns on Thursday.
Roberts was charged with causing the overpayment of more than $400,000 in tax refunds by forging tax returns. Officials say she used stolen social security numbers and falsely claimed dependents, education costs and business losses for herself and other taxpayers.
"Tax preparers have a duty to their clients to prepare complete and accurate tax returns that comply with the law," said Special Agent in Charge, Tyler Hatcher.
Roberts was indicted earlier this year by a grand jury in the eastern district of Missouri. Sentencing is set for March 3, 2022.
