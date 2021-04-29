ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- People everywhere have been trying to figure out what life will look like after the pandemic is over. Now, the St. Louis Business Health Coalition is offering clarity on the subject.
Experts told News 4 people should automatically be thinking about wearing masks on a regular basis, as we do now. They should also expect to see more homebased delivering services and more online options versus in-person. Experts add that more real-time meetings, like tele-health and tele-therapy could be more relied upon.
Jennings School District Superintendent Dr. Art McCoy, a panelist, said now is the time to think outside the box. "What we have to do is be innovative, learn how to pivot, and learn how to stay safe and have greater public health, we need an infrastructure in healthcare and in educational services that allow for hybrid, in-person and virtual real authentic, powerful practices," he said.
During a Thursday meeting, experts will discuss funding that could help reopen some of the businesses that have been closed by the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.